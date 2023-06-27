Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848,155. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

