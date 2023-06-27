Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 154.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.
Kilroy Realty Trading Up 7.5 %
NYSE:KRC opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.85.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
