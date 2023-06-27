Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 154.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.