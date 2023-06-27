Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

