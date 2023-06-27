Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KAIKY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, oil tanker, container ship, and liquefied gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore/marine energy resource development business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.