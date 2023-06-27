JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,048. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

