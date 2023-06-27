JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.69) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.73) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 2.66 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 206.94 ($2.63). 9,017,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,951. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.70. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10,347.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,179,392.96). 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

