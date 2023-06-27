JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 372

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

