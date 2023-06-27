JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 148

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 131 ($1.67) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FGROY. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Price Performance

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.82 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.