John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Declares $0.34 Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 2,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

