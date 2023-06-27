John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JHCB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

