John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.53 and last traded at $119.09. Approximately 79,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 74,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.
Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Further Reading
