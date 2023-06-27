Jet Protocol Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.51 million and $144,394.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.74 or 0.99981330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

