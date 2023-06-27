Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $450.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.72), with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.91).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 488.57.

Jersey Electricity Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

