JasmyCoin (JASMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.01 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $220.06 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,419,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

