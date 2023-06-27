J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.25 ($3.40).

SBRY stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 263.62 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 2,755,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.96. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,929.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 291 ($3.70).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

