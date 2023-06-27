iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

iSun Trading Down 4.0 %

ISUN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. iSun has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSun

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. Equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in iSun by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in iSun by 3.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iSun by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iSun by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iSun

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

