iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 625,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,717. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

