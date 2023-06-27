iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

