iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

