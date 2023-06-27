iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 1,095,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

