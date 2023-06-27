IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

