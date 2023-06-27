Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Lessened by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,333,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $339.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $352.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.