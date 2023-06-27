Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 89,326 shares.The stock last traded at $78.68 and had previously closed at $78.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

