Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $289.75

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $289.75 and last traded at $289.20, with a volume of 62389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

