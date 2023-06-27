Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $325.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.