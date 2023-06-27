Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. 5,028,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,806,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.