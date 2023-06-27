Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.