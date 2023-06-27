Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 56,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

