Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.00

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 50529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Integer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Integer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.