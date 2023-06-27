inSure DeFi (SURE) Tops One Day Volume of $155,749.44

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $108.85 million and $155,749.44 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,672.68 or 1.00032084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00403825 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $155,641.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

