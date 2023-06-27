Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.70 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.