Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $9.79 on Monday, hitting $191.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

