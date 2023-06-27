Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 755 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.49. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

