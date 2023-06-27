Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GPI traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $255.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.31 and its 200-day moving average is $215.08. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.