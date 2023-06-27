Insider Selling: Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Sells 62,457 Shares of Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) major shareholder (Cyprus) Ltd Vnv sold 62,457 shares of Babylon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $36,225.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,178,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,684.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

(Cyprus) Ltd Vnv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, (Cyprus) Ltd Vnv sold 93,228 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $54,072.24.

NYSE BBLN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,404. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.42. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBLN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 1,051.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

