Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 103,568 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,028.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 8,905,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,138. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 550.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

