Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
