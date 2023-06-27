Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

