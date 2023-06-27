India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.50

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 145223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.74).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Monday, March 6th.
India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,462.50 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
About India Capital Growth Fund
India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Korn Ferry: An Undervalued Play on the State of the Workforce
- Lordstown Motors Gets Taken For A Ride
- Five stocks we like better than India Capital Growth Fund
Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.