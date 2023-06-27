India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.50

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 145223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,462.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

About India Capital Growth Fund

In related news, insider Nick Timberlake acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,260.65). 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.