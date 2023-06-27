Ignite Planners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

