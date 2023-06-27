Ignite Planners LLC Buys 266 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day moving average is $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $767.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

