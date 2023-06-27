Ignite Planners LLC Buys 160 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $825.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $724.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.