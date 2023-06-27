IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.41

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 72282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $178,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,221 shares of company stock worth $1,581,515 over the last three months. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IES by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

