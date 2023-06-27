Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,055. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

