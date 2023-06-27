Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. 1,063,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,015. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

