Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.73.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $9.90 on Tuesday, hitting $774.48. 93,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,743. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $764.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

