Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.14. The stock had a trading volume of 139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.