Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,451 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 8,581,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,753,480. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

