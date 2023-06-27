Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.27

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
