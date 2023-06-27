HI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169,882.06 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. HI has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $169,882.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,683.09 or 1.00028574 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00346199 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $181,195.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

