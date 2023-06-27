Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.61 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $18.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.598118 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05035757 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $22,476,885.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

